GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old South Carolina boy has been mauled to death by dogs he played with and fed every day.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Korbin Williams was walking with a friend near his Gaffney home around 3:45 p.m. Friday when three dogs attacked them.
Fowler says the friend was bitten once on the leg, but the dogs kept attacking Korbin, biting him all over his body.
Fowler said in a statement that Korbin’s friend ran to a nearby home for help, but the boy died before paramedics arrived.
The coroner and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the attack.
Fowler says the boy played with the dogs every day and had just fed them minutes before they mauled him.
Gaffney is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Greenville.