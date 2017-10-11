DENVER (AP) — Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in a suburban Denver home.
Officers called to conduct a welfare check at the Aurora home Friday evening say they heard a single gunshot as they approached. The Denver Post reports 60-year-old Perry Drake had shot himself to death, and 53-year-old Ann Tooley had been strangled.
The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
No other information has been released.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com