YORK, Pa. (AP) — York County’s coroner has ruled the death of a man in a reported road rage incident was a homicide.
Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after two vehicles crashed into each other in York. Police say the 27-year-old suspect shot 29-year-old Jamie Weimert after he approached the man’s vehicle.
Police say both men had others and children in their vehicles.
Weimert, of Cobb Island, Maryland, died before he reached a hospital.
Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody and questioned, but was later released. No charges have been filed.
The coroner says ruling the manner of death a homicide does not reflect the legal culpability of any entity and the legal definition may differ in a court of law.