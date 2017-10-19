EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says the death of an 84-year-old man at a Pennsylvania personal care home was a homicide.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek determined Daniel Scanlan died of “complications of blunt force head trauma” at Arden Courts of Old Orchard back on April 4.

First Deputy District Attorney Terence Houck says detectives are investigating “to determine if there is any criminal liability” but says there’s no danger to other residence at the Bethlehem Township facility.

Authorities haven’t said where or how Scanlan suffered the head injuries.

Arden Courts has issued a statement expressing condolences to Scanlan’s family and saying, “The safety and well-being of our residents is our primary concern.” The home wouldn’t specifically address Scanlan’s death or the investigation.