BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A homeless man whose body was found outside of the Boulder History Museum on Christmas morning died of hypothermia.
The Daily Camera reports 44-year-old Benjamin Harvey was found unresponsive on snow-covered ground in freezing temperatures. The coroner’s office says acute alcohol intoxication contributed to his death, which has been ruled an accident.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Boulder dipped to about 10 degrees Fahrenheit (-12 Celsius) on Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning.
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/