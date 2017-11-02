GLASGOW, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri coroner will stop fighting a judge’s order that he must provide school officials a transcript of an inquest that determined a teenager killed himself after persistent bullying.
The Columbia Missourian reports that Howard County Coroner Frank Flaspohler agreed Wednesday to turn over the transcript to the Glasgow School District.
The inquest found that bullying from the manager of a Dairy Queen where 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner worked was the principal reason he killed himself in December 2016. Witnesses at the inquest said Suttner also was bullied at school.
The district’s attorney, Conor Neusel, said Suttner’s family has filed a charge of discrimination with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights that names Glasgow Schools. The district also is seeking a police report and other records presented during the inquest.
___
Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com