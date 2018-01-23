HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A coroner says a Kentucky judge-executive charged with using his position to solicit gifts and payments has died from a combination of causes.

Union County coroner Stephen Shouse tells The Gleaner that 45-year-old Joseph L. “Jody” Jenkins died of pulmonary edema, an enlarged heart and significant blockage of the coronary vessels.

The preliminary causes came from an autopsy performed Monday in Louisville. Jenkins’ body was found at his Morganfield home Sunday.

Shouse says a final ruling on Jenkins’ cause of death won’t be made until the medical examiner’s office receives toxicology results.

Jenkins was charged in September with four counts of scheming to defraud the county.

U.S. Attorney’s Office public information officer Stephanie Collins says prosecutors will submit a motion to dismiss the charges against Jenkins and close the case.

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/