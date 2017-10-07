PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a Philadelphia corner store owner was critically injured in a shooting during an apparent attempted robbery.

A police spokeswoman says officers were called to Freddy Grocery in the Mantua neighborhood of west Philadelphia just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a customer found the 49-year-old woman behind the counter with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in “extremely critical” condition. A spokeswoman said she remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Lt. John Walker said surveillance video showed a man in a black hooded sweat shirt entering the store an announcing a robbery and the woman appearing to comply, but the man shot her for some reason and fled without taking anything.

No arrests were immediately announced.