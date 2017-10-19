ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University is launching a new program designed to educate students in both liberal arts and technology.

The Milstein Program in Technology and Humanity is a collaboration between Cornell’s College of Arts and Sciences in Ithaca and Cornell Tech in New York City.

Starting in the fall of 2018, Milstein students can choose a major offered by the College of Arts and Sciences. But they also will study computer science during the school year and spend summers in New York City with access to speakers, mentors and summer internships.

The program is being funded with a $20 million gift from the Milstein family. The money will support 100 students over four classes.