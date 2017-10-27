GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Sen. Bob Corker did not rule out a possible run in 2020 against President Donald Trump when asked by reporters. But he adds he’s focused on the next 14 months of his term and isn’t thinking that far ahead.

Attending a Tennessee economic development conference, Corker also said Friday any impeachment effort isn’t realistic and won’t happen.

At the conference, attendees applauded Corker and laughed when Tennessee’s U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and state economic development chief Bob Rolfe joked about Corker’s recent fame. It was Corker’s first public appearance in Tennessee since his latest round of feuding with Trump, which gained national attention.

This week, Corker doubled down on criticisms of Trump, calling him “utterly untruthful” and responsible for “the debasement of our nation.”