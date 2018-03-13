ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Actor Corey Feldman is coming to New York to rally support for the Child Victims Act.

The 46-year-old star of films including “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me” plans to join other supporters of the act, which would extend the statute of limitations on molestation to give abuse victims more time to seek criminal charges or file a civil suit.

The bill would also create a one-year window for victims to sue over decades-old abuse even though the existing statute of limitations has expired. The bill has passed the Assembly but remain hung up in the state Senate.

Feldman says he was molested as a young teen.

Supporters of the legislation say it often takes decades for survivors to feel comfortable reporting abuse.