SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Boston police captain’s son who is accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group is expected to plead guilty.
A plea hearing for Alexander Ciccolo (chih-KOH’-loh) will be held in federal court in Springfield Monday. It was not immediately clear what he might plead guilty to.
Prosecutors and Ciccolo’s attorney declined to comment last week.
Ciccolo was arrested in July 2015 after receiving guns from a federal informant. Prosecutors say he planned to detonate homemade bombs similar to the pressure cooker bombs used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.
Ciccolo’s father is Boston Police Capt. Robert Ciccolo. Ciccolo’s mother has said her son “would not hurt a fly.”
Ciccolo was scheduled to go on trial next month.