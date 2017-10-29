Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police conducting a search in Brooklyn found nearly 100 pounds of marijuana and just under $1 million in cash.

It happened Friday night at an apartment in Crown Heights as officers were assisting Jersey city police track down a man wanted for arson and terroristic threat charges.

Two men and a woman at the apartment were arrested on marijuana charges.

Police did not give a street value for the marijuana.

