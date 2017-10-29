NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police conducting a search in Brooklyn found nearly 100 pounds of marijuana and just under $1 million in cash.
It happened Friday night at an apartment in Crown Heights as officers were assisting Jersey city police track down a man wanted for arson and terroristic threat charges.
Two men and a woman at the apartment were arrested on marijuana charges.
Police did not give a street value for the marijuana.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment