Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a naked woman found dead outside a church in Philadelphia has been shot in the head.

It’s not clear why or how the shooting occurred.

The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was wearing only socks when she was found near St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities went to the scene after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. They say a gun was found near the woman’s body, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that weapon was used in the shooting.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Her name has not been disclosed.

Authorities declined further comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Associated Press