PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a naked woman found dead outside a church in Philadelphia has been shot in the head.
It’s not clear why or how the shooting occurred.
The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was wearing only socks when she was found near St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities went to the scene after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. They say a gun was found near the woman’s body, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that weapon was used in the shooting.
Her name has not been disclosed.
Authorities declined further comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.