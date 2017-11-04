SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a burning South Carolina home.

Greenville County deputies tell local media outlets they were called to a home in Simpsonville at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

There, Sgt. Ryan Flood says they found a man inside the burning home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities have not released his name or details about how he died.

The death is being investigated by the Greenville County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices