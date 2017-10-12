NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a woman has been stabbed to death and a suspect is in custody.

Police responding to an emergency call found 31-year-old Shymeka Tart in the hallway of her Brooklyn apartment Wednesday evening. NYPD officials say Tart had a stab wound to her chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The alleged attacker, a 40-year-old woman, was taken into custody at the scene. She has not been publicly identified by police.

The NYPD says charges are pending and the investigation is continuing.