GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man forced his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son to provide urine which the man twice used to pass drug tests.
Troopers from the Greensburg barracks were still searching Friday for Robert Geschke and 30-year-old Jennifer Thompson, who both face child endangerment and related charges.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Geschke had to submit to the drug tests, but police described a home environment in which Geschke used heroin in the boy’s presence repeatedly from December to March.
Police say the boy and Thompson’s two other children are staying with a relative. She’s charged because she allegedly failed to stop the abuse.
Police say the boy was also choked and locked in his room by Geschke.
Online court records don’t list defense attorneys.