PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have arrested a man they say shot two people — killing one — before shooting a third person who planned to call 911 after the suspect crashed his getaway vehicle.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says the chain of events began about 2 a.m. when the suspect shot a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man standing on a corner. The man died and the woman was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
The suspect then drove away, but crashed into a light signal pole and a home. When neighbors came out to investigate and offered to call 911, police say the suspect shot one of them — a 55-year-old man — in the head.
Police stopped and arrested the suspect a few blocks away. His name and charges weren’t immediately announced.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Have Seahawks made a permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweet seems to say so
- Boeing’s Machinists and robots start building first 777X, but challenges remain