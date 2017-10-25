PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have arrested a man they say shot two people — killing one — before shooting a third person who planned to call 911 after the suspect crashed his getaway vehicle.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the chain of events began about 2 a.m. when the suspect shot a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man standing on a corner. The man died and the woman was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

The suspect then drove away, but crashed into a light signal pole and a home. When neighbors came out to investigate and offered to call 911, police say the suspect shot one of them — a 55-year-old man — in the head.

Police stopped and arrested the suspect a few blocks away. His name and charges weren’t immediately announced.