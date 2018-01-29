SENECA, S.C. (AP) — The son of a 92-year-old South Carolina woman has been charged with neglect causing her death after authorities say he left her on the floor without medical care, food or water for three days after she fell.

Investigators say 57-year-old Mack Gaines knew Alma Gaines had fallen in a Seneca home on Dec. 15. An arrest warrant says Alma Gaines was unconscious, naked from the waist down and covered in human waste when her son called paramedics three days later.

The coroner’s office says Alma Gaines died Jan. 17 after a month in hospice.

Mack Gaines is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

His lawyer, Fletcher Smith Jr. says he is still investigating and couldn’t comment.