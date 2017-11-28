Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Rochester lawyer has been banned from local jails after he was caught trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Michael Witmer was charged last Friday after he tried to drop off a towel at the county jail for a former client.

Deputies say marijuana wrapped in cellophane was found hidden inside the towel. Authorities say he intended the pot for a 31-year-old inmate he used to represent.

Witmer was charged with attempted promoting prison contraband. He has been banned from the county’s jail facilities.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Witmer has declined to comment on the charges.

The Associated Press