ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Rochester lawyer has been banned from local jails after he was caught trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Michael Witmer was charged last Friday after he tried to drop off a towel at the county jail for a former client.
Deputies say marijuana wrapped in cellophane was found hidden inside the towel. Authorities say he intended the pot for a 31-year-old inmate he used to represent.
Witmer was charged with attempted promoting prison contraband. He has been banned from the county’s jail facilities.
Witmer has declined to comment on the charges.