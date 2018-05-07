EASTOVER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified two South Carolina who died after blasting away at each other at a family gathering.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 49-year-old Woody Allen Goodwin of West Columbia and 47-year-old Horace Holmes of Eastover died from gunshot wounds to the chest. Deputies say the men got into an argument Saturday evening and shot each other.
Goodwin died at the scene in Eastover, a rural area located about 30 minutes east of Columbia. Holmes died at the hospital.
Deputies are still investigating the shooting.
