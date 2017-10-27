BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately. The SUV landed in a reservoir.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Friday ruled the June 2, 2016 deaths a triple homicide-suicide.
Officials say 40-year-old Noel Bankhead drove a Land Rover off a 50-foot (15-meter) cliff with her children ages 8, 11 and 13 inside.
The vehicle sank in 40 feet (12 meters) of water in the Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area | FYI Guy
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up
The cause of death for all four was drowning associated with blunt force trauma.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office in statement cites witness statements and lack of skid marks.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Patrick Orr declined comment on Bankhead’s motive.