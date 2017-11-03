HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two alleged Florida drug dealers laundered their money literally in the laundry.
Hollywood Police said they busted Carlos Ramos and Juan Roca after finding a washing machine Monday with $79,000 in cash plus four firearms. Authorities said both men also had large amounts of cocaine and marijuana on them.
The Miami Herald reports Roca is charged with trafficking cocaine, distributing cocaine; and several other charges. Ramos is charged with trafficking less than 200 grams of cocaine, conspiring to traffic less than 200 grams of cocaine and marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver.
They both remain at the Broward County Jail.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com