HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two alleged Florida drug dealers laundered their money literally in the laundry.

Hollywood Police said they busted Carlos Ramos and Juan Roca after finding a washing machine Monday with $79,000 in cash plus four firearms. Authorities said both men also had large amounts of cocaine and marijuana on them.

The Miami Herald reports Roca is charged with trafficking cocaine, distributing cocaine; and several other charges. Ramos is charged with trafficking less than 200 grams of cocaine, conspiring to traffic less than 200 grams of cocaine and marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver.

They both remain at the Broward County Jail.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com