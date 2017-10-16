SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two people were arrested after police say they found cocaine, heroin, human growth hormone and a sawed-off shotgun inside a Southbridge apartment.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that 33-year-old Clinton Ortiz and 24-year-old Ashley DeJesus-Cedeno were arrested Friday as police investigated what they described as a major drug distribution organization in Worcester County. Arraignment is scheduled for Monday.
Police say officers tried to pull the pair over after recognizing Ortiz, who they say had a suspended driver’s license. They say officers pursued the duo a short distance to a nearby driveway and apprehended Ortiz as he got out of the car and tried to run away.
Police say Ortiz and DeJesus-Cedeno also had $50,000 cash on them.
