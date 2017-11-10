HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who led police on a car chase that lasted more than two hours through six towns in three counties finally gave up — when an officer reached him on his cellphone.

Hackettstown police said Friday that a random license plate check revealed that 42-year-old Erik Johnson of Washington was wanted on a theft charge. Police say Johnson fled, and the chase was on.

With a state police chopper in pursuit, Johnson allegedly led police through Hackettstown, Mansfield, Washington Borough, Washington Township, Lebanon and Independence before ending where he started in Hackettstown.

An officer found Johnson’s phone number and asked him to give up. The pursuit ended at the Scrub-A-Dub car wash.

Johnson is jailed facing a host of charges. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could comment.