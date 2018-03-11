OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself.
Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports deputies may have also found the family’s car. No other details were released.
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/