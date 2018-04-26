PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have captured a coyote after a two-hour chase.
The coyote was first spotted early Thursday in the city near Penn’s Landing, along the Delaware River. Police and animal control officers eventually cornered and trapped it about 3 miles away in South Philadelphia, under a large metal trash bin near a city school.
Officials will check on the animal’s well-being. It eventually will be moved to a more suitable environment.
No injuries have been reported.
This marks the second time in a week that Philadelphia police have dealt with a coyote. Another one was safely captured on Monday.