LAS VEGAS (AP) — Magician David Copperfield told a Nevada jury that he’s queasy about injuries and would remember if any audience volunteers got hurt performing illusions during his show.

The Las Vegas Strip headliner returned to the witness stand Thursday in a negligence lawsuit by a British tourist seeking damages for injuries he claims following a fall in November 2013 during a Copperfield show at the MGM Grand hotel.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a lawyer for plaintiff Gavin Cox asked Copperfield if he recalled a woman who says she shattered her wrist several years before Cox’s injury.

Copperfield replied that he’s “squeamish” and would’ve really been affected by that.

Accidents happen, Copperfield said, and none of the injuries the jury has heard about were the fault of him or his crew.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com