PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been charged with violating a stalking order obtained by the Portland police chief after she says she saw him approach and videotape her while she was standing outside City Hall.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Eli Richey turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.
Richey pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of violating a protective order related to the alleged Aug. 26 incident.
Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says she was watching a band perform when she heard Richey’s voice and then saw him standing close to her with a recording device.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
- So many deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, victims’ fund may run out of money
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
An affidavit states that police obtained a copy of the video that shows Richey directed his camera at Outlaw and recorded her.
In December, Outlaw was granted an indefinite stalking order against Richey for “reckless, repeated unwanted contact” with the chief that caused her alarm.