PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been jailed for allegedly violating a stalking order obtained by the Portland police chief after she saw him approach and videotape her while standing outside City Hall during the city-sponsored Hip Hop Day.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Danielle Outlaw was watching a band perform Sunday when she turned around and spotted Eli Richey.

Richey was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of violating the stalking order.

Richey was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charge, saying additional investigative work would be done first.

In December, Outlaw was granted an indefinite stalking order against Richey for “reckless, repeated unwanted contact” with the chief that caused her alarm.

Richey also was restricted from posting any video of the chief or any of her personal information, and was prohibited from having a firearm.

