JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Jersey City police officer who accepted money for off-duty work that he didn’t perform has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Ehab Abdelaziz also must pay $33,955 in restitution and will forfeit $22,449 under the sentence imposed Thursday. The 38-year-old Clifton resident had pleaded conspiracy to commit bribery

Several Jersey City officers have pleaded guilty in the scheme, including a former police chief.

City rules mandate that employers hiring off-duty officers must pay the city for their work. The city would then pay the officers after withholding certain fees and taxes.

But the officers involved allowed the employers to operate work sites without officers present. Prosecutors say those involved in the scheme approved and submitted phony pay vouchers for work the officers never performed.