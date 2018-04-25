SHREWSBURY, N.J. (AP) — A police officer has resigned after pleading guilty to trespassing at a woman’s home while he was off-duty.

Ryan Cullinane initially was charged with harassment, trespassing and simple assault. But he pleaded guilty Tuesday to trespassing as part of a plea deal with Monmouth County prosecutors.

The 27-year-old Cullinane could face an 18-month prison sentence. But prosecutors say the former Shrewsbury officer is expected to seek entry into a pretrial program that could spare him the prison term and allow him to expunge his record.

Cullinane also must forfeit his weapons and firearms identification cards.

Authorities say Cullinane went to the woman’s Shrewsbury home in January. He then showed up the next day at a restaurant where she was, followed her home and made “unwanted contact and communication” with her.