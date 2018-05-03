NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man who killed a New Orleans police officer in 2015 with a gun smuggled into a police car has been formally sentenced to life in prison.

Thursday’s sentencing hearing for Travis Boys provided the mother of slain officer Daryle Holloway an opportunity to address the killer.

New Orleans news outlets report that Olander Holloway accused Boys of feigning mental illness in an attempt to escape punishment. Boys had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. And his courtroom antics included smuggling feces into the courtroom and smearing them on his face at one hearing last year.

Boys was convicted of first-degree murder in March for killing the officer. Prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty, leaving him with a mandatory life sentence.