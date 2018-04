ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Coos Bay man has died in a logging accident.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Monday afternoon in the unincorporated community of Umpqua. Paramedics arrived to find people trying to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Sgt. Brad O’Dell identified the man as 50-year-old Arcadio Garcia-Martinez. The investigation remains active.