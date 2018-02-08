RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s new legislative affairs director previously lobbied in Washington for the energy industry, including a company wanting to build a natural gas pipeline in North Carolina and two other states.

Cooper announced Wednesday that Lee Lilley is his chief lobbyist at the Legislative Building and will promote his agenda there. He succeeds Brad Adcock.

The governor’s news release said Lilley was previously U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s legislative director and most recently worked at McGuire Woods Consulting.

Multiple media outlets cite congressional disclosure records showing Lilley was among McGuire Woods employees registered to lobby for Dominion Resources. Virginia-based Dominion is a partner in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Cooper’s environmental department issued a key water permit for the pipeline two weeks ago.