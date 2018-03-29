DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor says don’t expect “Roy Cooper for President” bumper stickers in 2020.

During an appearance Thursday at Duke University, Cooper was asked who might be the Democrats’ nominee in two years. He didn’t give a name but says being a swing state governor, “I’ll certainly get some calls.”

The governor nipped any speculation by saying he “plans to be doing this job the next seven years” because “this is a seven-year turnaround.” To do that, he’d have to win gubernatorial re-election in 2020.

At the event organized by Politico, Cooper also repeated support for assault-style gun regulations following the Florida school shooting. He didn’t see much hope that the GOP-controlled legislature would approve them but expressed confidence the General Assembly could flip Democratic in the November elections.