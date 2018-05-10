RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has some ideas for changing the state budget. Whether any of those proposals happen depends on if Republicans like them, too.

Cooper planned Thursday to unveil all his recommended adjustments to the second year of the two-year state government spending plan. He’ll do so the week before the GOP-controlled General Assembly begins its annual work session.

House and Senate leaders have already agreed they’ll spend almost $24 billion during the year starting July 1 but are still working out details. Cooper could veto any budget adjustment bill sent to him, but the legislature could override it, like lawmakers did last year.

Cooper previously teased out some proposals, including $130 million for school safety and student support improvements and $60 million toward workforce training initiatives.