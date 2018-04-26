RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has asked for a federal disaster declaration for two central North Carolina counties where hundreds of buildings were damaged as a confirmed tornado touched down this month.

Cooper said Thursday he wrote President Donald Trump this week seeking the designation for Guilford and Rockingham counties for the April 15 storm. He wants the declaration that would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offer low-interest loans and grants to homeowners, renters and business owners.

Cooper’s office says damage assessments found 36 Guilford County homes and businesses were destroyed and 180 sustained major damage. In Rockingham County, there were five homes or businesses destroyed and seven with major damage. One storm-related death occurred in Guilford County.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Guilford County storm recovery efforts last week.