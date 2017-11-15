RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The outgoing chief executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will lead a panel created by Gov. Roy Cooper to make recommendations on complying with landmark court rulings over public school funding.

Cooper announced Wednesday the commission’s membership, with Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson as chairman. Wilson has announced his retirement from the health insurer and his successor has been named.

Cooper says the commission seeks to fulfill a 1997 ruling by identifying resources so all children can have an equal opportunity to obtain a sound basic education. The panel is expected to work with an outside consultant.

A trial court has monitored over two decades how the state attempts to meet court decisions.

Cooper also named education, business, nonprofit and government leaders to the commission.