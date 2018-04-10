RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper isn’t giving up following new court rulings favoring Republican legislative leaders and the laws they passed.

Cooper’s lawyers are expected to appeal judicial decisions Monday upholding laws that reduced the number of Court of Appeals judges and directed the governor to include increased funding for taxpayer-funded private school tuition in his budget documents.

Another ruling Monday favoring GOP legislators involved control of federal grants and Volkswagen emissions settlement funds.

Cooper told reporters Tuesday he believes the cases warrant examination by higher state courts. He pointed out some of Monday’s rulings made by a three-judge panel including dissenting opinions that sided with him.

The cases mark the latest legal fight over laws Republican legislators passed that Cooper argue unlawfully eroded gubernatorial powers.