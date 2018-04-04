RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The unrelenting power struggle between North Carolina Republicans and the Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is back in court.

Lawyers for the two sides were in a Wake County courtroom Wednesday in a dispute over who controls money from federal block grants and money settling a high-profile lawsuit.

An attorney for Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore says about $180 million is at stake in Cooper’s lawsuit.

Republican legislative majorities last summer buried deep in the state budget plans to decide how to spend federal grants for health and community development programs and from compensation for Volkswagen cheating on diesel-vehicle pollution measures.

Cooper argues that’s not money that the Legislature can allot, and it’s up to him to ensure it goes toward its intended purposes.