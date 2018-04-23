ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration’s top lieutenants are taking a road trip out west — western North Carolina to be specific.

Cooper and most of his Cabinet members are holding a string of events Monday in the mountains to highlight issues ranging from opioid abuse and domestic violence to economic development and the environment.

Those events will be anchored by an afternoon gathering on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Asheville featuring Cooper, agency representatives and senior staff.

Cooper’s schedule also takes him to Monday to an Asheville high school and to Waynesville. The Democratic governor plans to stick around the region Tuesday for school visits in Madison County and Morganton.