RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed guidelines for public records requests make clear his state agencies cannot charge more when there’s extensive work required to comply.
The Cooper administration is seeking feedback on the draft guidelines, which also say records cannot be withheld or their release delayed simply because they may embarrass an agency.
The guidelines are part of a legal settlement last summer with media outlets and other groups that had sued predecessor GOP Gov. Pat McCrory. They had accused McCrory’s administration of document delays and excessive costs for getting them.
The guidelines say agencies may charge a recommended 5 cents per page for copying records, but no fees may be charged for inspecting them.
The Insider news service first reported on the guidelines, made public late last week.