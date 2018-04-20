WHITERIVER, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews in eastern Arizona say weather conditions should be more favorable as they continue to gain control of a wildfire.

Fire officials say cooler daytime temperatures and lighter winds are expected Friday as firefighters continue to establish containment lines around the blaze southeast of Whiteriver.

The human-caused fire started April 11 in a remote area of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. It has burned nearly 12,800 acres (5,180 hectares) and is currently 20 percent contained.

It has scorched mostly Ponderosa pine and grass.

Carrie Templin, a spokeswoman for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, says the fire has not made any more advances toward communities such as Alpine, Nutrioso and Round Valley.