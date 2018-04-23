PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Hillbilly Days festival is over for another year, but television viewers will have a chance to see the event this fall.
WYMT-TV reports the Cooking Channel will air an episode of “Carnival Eats” that was filmed last week at the festival in Pikeville.
Host Noah Cappe said he found out about Hillbilly Days while he was filming at other festivals and wanted to check it out. The festival was started by Shriners in 1977, and Cappe said he could immediately sense the festival’s history when he arrived.
Officials said the episode will air in the show’s new season this fall.

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/