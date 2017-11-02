FLORA, Ind. (AP) — A fundraising group is selling cookbooks to raise reward money in the fire deaths of four sisters a year ago in the north central Indiana community of Flora.

The cookbook produced by the group calling itself Flora’s 4 Angels has more than 200 recipes from members of 11 churches in Flora, including some of the sisters’ favorites. The cookbooks are $10 each. The goal is to raise $5,000.

WISH-TV reports Flora’s 4 Angels has raised $9,000 in reward money already. That’s in addition to a reward of up to $5,000 from the International Association of Arson Investigators.

The Nov. 21, 2016, fire that investigators deemed arson killed 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch. It also injured their mother and two others.