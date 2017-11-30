CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County’s chief judge has filed a lawsuit against the county board’s president and treasurer seeking to block budget cuts for the 2018 fiscal year.
More than 160 employees in the court system are slated for layoff under a $5.2 billion budget approved this month.
Chief Judge Timothy Evans on Thursday said the lawsuit against County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Treasurer Maria Pappas aims to make the county to take “whatever action is necessary” to stave off the layoffs.
The lawsuit was filed on Evans’ behalf by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office. It contends the layoffs would cause “disruption to the essential functioning of the court” and also force him to violate union contracts. Evans says those targeted for termination have higher salaries and more seniority.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
Spokesman Frank Shuftan said Preckwinkle will defend the budget.