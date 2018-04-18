CHICAGO (AP) — A former supervisor in Cook County’s Adult Probation Department is suing the county’s chief judge, alleging racial discrimination.
Philippe Loizon, who is white, alleges in a federal lawsuit that Chief Judge Timothy Evans discriminated against him because of his race. Loizon says he was wrongly dismissed last year by Evans, who is African American, while numerous black employees in the department have received little or no discipline for alleged misconduct.
The Chicago Tribune reports Loizon was fired last year after published reports officers under Loizon’s command improperly teamed up with Chicago police and the FBI to conduct warrantless searches of homes. The unit allegedly also coerced probationers to work as police informants.
Evans’ spokesman, Pat Milhizer, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Loizon’s attorney, Gregory Friedman, also declined to comment Wednesday.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com