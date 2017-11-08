CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County’s sheriff is attempting to fire a corrections officer he claims called off work more than 60 times in 18 months under the guise of the Family Medical Leave Act.

Sheriff Tom Dart says Alexander Perteete was approved for family leave in September 2015 after submitting documentation from his doctor related to an “intermittent medical condition.”

The sheriff’s department says Perteete called for family leave on Mother’s Day 2016. The sheriff’s Office of Professional Review later found that on the same day, he posted a Facebook video from an Indiana casino, and writing in the comments that his mother was “hitting it big.” Investigators also found he called off work using FMLA while on vacation in Miami and Mexico.

The sheriff’s office says Perteete has been suspended without pay. Perteete has an unlisted telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.