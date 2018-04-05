CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge has sentenced a disbarred suburban Chicago attorney to eight years in prison for stealing from clients.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Timothy Joyce ordered Lino Menconi of Schaumburg immediately taken into custody on Tuesday. Jurors convicted Menconi of theft in February. The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred Menconi in 2014 after the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission accused him of stealing more than $600,000 from clients.
Prosecutors say Menconi mislead elderly and ailing clients so that he could use their money for his children’s tuition, secretary wages and country club dues. Prosecutors say Menconi cited personal problems to explain why he mishandled the money, including depression, health problems and a failed marriage.
Menconi is eligible for release after serving half of the sentence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com